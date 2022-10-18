This morning , we kick off the show today with someone who is no stranger to the Morning Edition.... Antonia De Freitas, the sitting President of TTUTA. We are discussing the upcoming election, the concerns of the Association and her call for housing for members.
The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) would like to address a series of falsehoods contained in a recent social media post regarding the Finbar Ryan Geriatric Home, which it manages and operates.
Newly elected President of the Society, Nigel Phillip reassured the public of Trinidad and Tobago that, "those in our care are treated with love, dignity, and respect". He joins us now to clear the air on what is really happening at the home.
We are continuing our conversation with TTPS Media Ambassador Sgt. Ancil Forde on home invasions. Again, stories continue to come to light highlighting such acts and Sgt. Forde is here to tell us what the TTPS is doing to reduce the number of these crimes.
Now we are speaking about the 30th Anniversary of the CariFin Games 2022.The organisation promotes fun, fitness and friendship among the Caribbean's financial institutions.
This year it has finally responded to many requests and introduced the Mr CariFin competition, pairing him with his already-established Mrs CariFin.
To tell us more we are joined by Wayne Roberts -President CariFin Fitness Club, Corey Joseph – CariFin 1 Mile event winner and Misty Prescod- Sales Advisor at Sagicor.
If you are familiar with the local gospel music industry , the group Gates Praise would ring a bell. They are a contemporary worship group formed out of the First Church of the Open Bible San Fernando.
The group is known for hosting its own music events and come this Sunday, they will host another at the Queen's Park Savannah. Worship Without Walls – Return to Him, features local and international gospel artistes with the aim of creating an unique worship experience.
Lead singer of the band David Charles joins us now via zoom.
This is how we wrap up today's show. We leave you with this image captioned, "Good day, this shows a firebow" taken in Princess Town.