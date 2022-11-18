In this episode of Morning Edition, Stephon Felmine, an Edutainer joins us as we continue to highlight men, in recognition of International Men's Day.
We highlight a viral video for our TRINBAGO YUH NICE segment which was also featured in the TV6 news on Wednesday. It was of female students of Morvant Laventille Secondary performing acts of kindness.
Well we are now joined by their form teacher and someone who is no stranger to viral videos. Stephon Felmine is renowned for the alphabet series on the platform Tik Tok which combines his creativity and passion for learning.
He refers to himself as an Edutainer and is passionate about spreading and introducing Trinidad's culture to new audiences.
Our focus on international men's day continues, this time with Rhondall Feeles of the Father's Association. They are getting ready to launch their brand new website tomorrow www.tfatt.com , he is here to tell us more and also, how he views the role of men in today's society.
Though we are nearing the end of the rainy season, several communities have been negatively impacted by its effect. The Sangre Grande regional Corporation have been impacted several times throughout the season with serious flooding, which forced the relocation of some families.
Chairman of the Corporation Anil Juteram joins us now to give an update on the flooding and efforts to mitigate such occurrences.
Time for a bit of sport and the spotlight is on golf. It's the Save the Pond, golf tournament at Usine, Ste Madeleine. It tees off on Dec 4th from 8 am and the aim is to assist the community of Corinth and Cedar Hill with maintenance of the pond.
We are joined by Donny Samlal – Senior Committee Member, Restoring Usine Pond, Rishi Ramlogan – PRO Restoring Usine Pond and Sheriss Rampersad – Ste Madeleine Golf Clun.
The fundraising event Night Under the Stars is happening tomorrow at Woodford Cafe Price Plaza. It's an event hosted by the Rotary Club of Felicity /Charlieville and all proceeds to towards the purchase of wheelchairs for those in need.
Tickets are $550 and joining us on set is Saira Lakhan- Rotary Club of Felicity/Charlieville.
On set with us is Chef Sean Spencer, who is a young but experienced Culinary Artisan who knows his way around the hospitality industry and especially the kitchen.
Sean was privileged to attend the Trinidad Hospitality & Tourism Institute and the Art Institute Of New York where he graduated with honors.
Chef lived in the US for over 15 years where he cooked for various celebrities and was the de Cuisine at Eppes Essen, Chalk Point Kitchen and Sons of Essex Chef Restaurants.
Chef Spencer is now the owner of his own restaurant PATIENCE & RUSH at 19 Sackville street POS.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with an image from Bryan Narine, it's the Rain coming from the Atlantic captured on Thursday 10th from off the Amherstia platform.
Congrats to our King's Lounge Barber Spa winners, Andrew Denn, Royal Supreme package and Mtima Solwazi,King Spa Pedicure package.