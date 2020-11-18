The House has been dissolved and now the sister-isle of Tobago is preparing for the announcement of the THA election. The ruling PNM says the party is ready. Can the Progressive Democratic Patriots create an upset at the polls? Deputy Political Leader Farley Augustine spoke to Fazeer.
As we look ahead to International Men's Day tomorrow, November 19th, local NGO Pison Solutions has collaborated with two stakeholders to host a series of fathers and ids engaged in storytelling. The next schedule event is today, virtually from 4 pm. You can visit the Facebook page of the Port of Spain Children's Library and telling us more are Betty Ann Sieudath- Librarian IV, for Port of Spain Lending Libraries and Kwasi Cudjoe Founder, PISON Solutions.
There's been a lot of discourse surrounding the changes made to education programmes, following last Friday's media conference. A TTUTA official on yesterday's show called for more clarity, while others have totally dismissed the new format. Was the Ministry justified and what new measures are in place to ensure greater efficiency? Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly discussed further.
I think we would all agree that a bit of motivation goes a long way particularly during this pandemic. T&T National Dr. Ann Marie Kappel is an Organizational Psychologist and President and Founder of Alpha Consulting and Empowerment and Kingdom Mind Academy. She is the author of three books, two geared towards our young boys and girls and the other, a self-help book focusing on women.