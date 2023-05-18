In this episode of Morning Edition, the Barbados-based Caribbean Examination Council CXC is now investigating a reported leak of its Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Math Paper 02 which was written by students across the region on Wednesday.
Joining us to discuss this latest development is President of the National Parent Teachers Association Kevin David.
A memo issued to postal workers purportedly from TTPOST urges employees not to wear certain numbers on their shoes or clothing in light of growing gang warfare in some communities. To shed some light on this is David Forbes of the postal workers Union.
Farmers are today calling on the government for help as they say feed prices are high and they cannot compete with imported meats. Former Head of the Farmers Union Shiraz Khan is here with us to talk about the issue.
The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago says this country's domestic economy is expected to improve in the short term bolstered by activity in the energy and non-energy sectors.
It adds, The energy sector is likely to be boosted by a few recent project startups while the non-energy sector is expected to benefit from increased business activity. To weigh in on this report is Former Finance Minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira.
We are now joined by two members of the Blackman family to highlight two (2) events they are having "The Blackman Legacy" on Thursday 17th May and "The Jamoo Praise Festival 2" on Saturday 20th May.
