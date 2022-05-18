In this Morning Edition, we are discussing issues affecting our women and children, which sadly continue to dominate our headlines. Whether death by drowning, violent acts or bodies being found after reported missing, there is need for urgent intervention to curb this situation.
Then there is the matter of Child Abuse reports....the Judith Jone's report which was presented in December 2021 and discussed in parliament late last month and now, the Robert Sabga report of 1997 which has resurfaced. This is why we have invited Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister who has responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs, thank you for being with us Minister.
Parents of students at the St Dominics RC School gathered in protest yesterday outside the Penal community centre where their children have been attending classes for the past five years due to infrastructural issues at the school.
They say when the wall of their school collapsed in 2017, they were promised a new school but construction never started. The parents say the situation is unbearable and they want the ministry to help. In this Morning Edition, we speak with TTUTA 3rd Vice President Darren Lee Him on this issue and the many other schools with similar problems. He says that the situation at some schools is bad and requires immediate attention.
In this segment, we speak with the Chief Executive Officer of UNIPET Dexter Riley, about the energy sector and renewable energy. The Company's plans going forward, challenges and what the supply and margins are like given the current economic climate.
We are also joined by Dr Catherine Minto-Bain Medical Director and Fertility Doctor at The Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre. The Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre is based right here in T&T and offers a full range of world class fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby.
We're onto part two of our series on the dangers of multiple births, like twins or triplets for babies, including a high risk of premature birth. Dr Catherine, today let's talk about mothers... What problems do multiple pregnancies cause for mothers?
In this Morning Edition, we are joined by the President of the Downtown Owners and merchants Association Mr. Gregory Aboud, to get his thoughts on the $1.76 Billion the government intends to use to deal with VAT payments to businesses.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Monday detailed the allocations during his presentation of the mid year review, and said the payments of VAT owed to the private companies will assist in pushing the economy forward.
The minister also noted that property tax will be coming before the end of December this year, and some in the business community have already asked for that to be deferred as many are still getting back on their feet.
In this segment, Kristy Mannette-Smith the Manager, Financial Advisory Services Department Division of Student Services and Development at University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus, joins us to tells us more about UWI's application process.
They are currently accepting applications for programmes starting in the 2022/2023 academic year and offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through its eight faculties. Deadline for applications is on July 31st.