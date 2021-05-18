REGULATIONS GOVERNING THE SOE
The regulations governing the State of Emergency, outlines a number of prohibitions including outdoor activities and public consumption of alcohol. Also in effect is a curfew between the hours from 9 pm - 5 am and the Attorney General Faris Al- Rawi says under the State of Emergency, the Police Commissioner can call upon the Defence Force for support, as the military now have powers that are the same as the police. Martin Daly, Senior Counsel joined us to expand.
TTPS IN SOE
We are continuing our focus on the State of Emergency Regulations, which is another added layer for the TTPS. The Commissioner made some revelations at a media conference yesterday including, six persons being held for breaking the curfew and that, 870 TTPS employees in Covid quarantine.
STUDY REVEALS HARDSHIPS FACED BY STRANDED NATIONAL
Let's focus on another area of the Covid-19 pandemic, the repatriation of nationals. A survey conducted by the University of the West Indies St. Augustine revealed the hardships faced by many stranded in other parts of the world. The psychological and social fallout, on not just parents and children but also grandparents. Many are running out of finances and are guilty of the what they see as a burden to relatives who know have to intervene which some are going through their own difficulties. To tell us more about this study is Dr. Cheryl-Ann Boodram, Lecturer and Co-ordinator of the Social Work Programme Department of Behavioural Science UWI.