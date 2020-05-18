The Prime Minister's address on Saturday 16th, paved the way for other sectors to be reopened on Thursday. Manufacturers, construction companies, tyre shop owners and laundry marts have been given the green light to conduct business under the Covid-19 health regulations. Maxi and Taxi drivers have also been given an incentive in the form of a $2,000 fuel subsidy to compensate for their reduced passenger carrying capacity in this time of the Covid-19 pandemic.
We got the view of a couple economists... Dr. Roger Hosein and Mariano Browne.
It's been an interesting weekend in the political landscape. The controversy surrounding a shipment by Paria Fuel Trading that may have ended up in Venezuela has prompted calls for the resignation of National Security Minister Stuart Young. On Saturday, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said he is not afraid of the matter but will deal with it at another time. Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad-Bissessar has accused both the Prime Minister and Minister of National Security of flip flopping their story.
Meanwhile...Robert Le Hunte has resigned as Minister of Public Utilities.
The Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Senator Le Hunte, who is also vice-chairman of the Road to Recovery Committee tasked with resetting the country economy post-Covid.
Political Analyst Dr. Winford James joined us.
Today marks exactly five years since the existence of the Children's Authority of Trinidad and Tobago. During that period, we have been a lot of reports and concerns highlighted about the treatment of minors in the country. What have been some of the gains thus far and how does the Covid-19 pandemic affect the operations of the authority?
We were joined by Hanif Benjamin- Chairman of the Board of Management for the Children's Authority.