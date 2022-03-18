The air is still buzzing with the various political happenings of the week. A cabinet reshuffle and revelations from the Prime Minister in an Express newspaper have been criticized by some as a distraction from other matters.
Let's get the view of Political Anaylst Dr. WInford James.
Hindus are today observing Holi, the festival of colours. While commemorations may not be on a visible scale as in times gone past, the message and symbolism of the faith will still be key in the hearts of devotees.The festival falls in the Hindu calendar month of Phalgun, which usually falls between February and March. It is customary to see the spraying of colours, water, flowers and more along with the chowtal competitions for the kids. We are joined by President of Hindu Women's Organization Kamla Tewarie.
NLCB Fonclaire Steel Orchestra is celebrating itts 55th anniversary with a concert event on Sunday. Tickets are $250 dollars , it takes place at the Naparima Bowl Amphitheatre and here to tell us more is Mr. Darren Sheppard. He is an Arranger, Composer, Producer and more, a member of the band for over 30 years.
We are joined by three members of the Trinidad and Tobago Seamen Education Employment Association Contractors and they are here to highlight concerns they say are faced by local seafarers .
Via Zoom we are joined by
David Stanley McLeod founder
Errol Burk Member at Large
and Dexter Porter Member at Large
We are joined by a guest who is no stranger to the show and would usually be here in her capacity as Manager for one of her clients in the entertainment industry. Today, Lorraine O'Connor is here to tell us more about SALVATORI. UN CORSU À TRINIDAD,a book on Joseph Salvatori compiled by Plantain in collaboration with the National Trust of Trinidad & Tobago.
It was launched last November and is available in hard and soft cover. The Great grand daughter of Joseph Salvatori Lorraine O'Connor joins us in this segment.