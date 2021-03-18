Thirty thousand! That's how many staff members the Supermarket Association intends to vaccinate against the Covid-19 virus. A media release President Rajiv Diptee said
"Employees of SATT Members have been on the front lines for the past year, therefore, association is currently exploring avenues to have them vaccinated against the virus, in the shortest possible timeframe and we will be working with the Ministry of Health to make this a reality."
In a media response response Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is asking the Association to provide a detailed COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan. And, also the name of the authorised local distributor, who will be importing the vaccines, on the Association's behalf.
The Minister also reminded Diptee about the government's vaccine importation policy.
We were joined by Rajiv Diptee- President of the Supermarket Association via Zoom.
In our Have Your Say segment, we took your calls on the Covid-19 vaccinations and also the failed talks between the PDP and PNM that transpired last night.
Over the years work of El Socorro Centre for Wildlife Conservation has been making headlines with their awareness work and rescue missions and now, they want to take that advocacy up a notch. The ECWC is trying to build the first Wildlife Hospital in the Caribbean at their base in Freeport.
Founder Ricardo Meade, told the Express that construction for the centre began in November 2020 and is expected to be completed by June. Just like everything else, the Covid-19 pandemic has also played a factor and they are now seeking public support in order to meet their deadline. Founder and Director Ricardo Meade and Senior Volunteer Alana Joseph joined Fazeer.
Let's focus a bit on marketing and ways companies are making themselves more innovative. 10Caribbean has caught the eyes of many in just a short space of three years, to the point where they were recently awarded three ADDY awards for their work in the Social Media Campaign Immortelle Beauty, in Animation for Caesar's Army and in Industry Self-promotion for their Anniversary Reel.
The ADDY Awards are the world's largest advertising competition with more than 60,000 entries annually. Co-Founder of 10Caribbean, Darien Sobion joined us.
Now let's tell you about two upcoming events hosted by the National Action Cultural Committee. Two of their staple competitions during the Carnival season was postponed as a result of the pandemic but, there have been re-imagined into a Challenge Edition. Telling us more about the Young Kings & National Calypso Queens Challenge Edition were, Ife Alleyne the Communications Officer to NACC and Addelon 'Banjela' Braveboy Young Kings 2020 title holder.