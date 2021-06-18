LABOUR DAY 2021
It's the eve of yet another Labour Day Observance, birthed out of the Bulter Oilfield Riots of 1937. At the time, workers were challenged by poor working conditions imposed by employers over a period of years. June 19th is the anniversary of the riots and this year marks the forty-eight observance as a holiday. The pandemic forced a change in the working environment globally. Whether it is working from home or enduring extended working hours for essential workers’ safety concerns and economic concerns for the working-class are top priority as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. We got a sense of the immediate observations and concerns under their purview were: Antonia Tekah-De Freitas the President of the T&T Unified Teachers' Association, Idi Stuart the President of the T&T Registered Nurses Association and Shiraz Khan, a member of the T&T Farmers' Union.
We were continuing our discussion with Antonia De Freitas TTUTA President, Shiraz Khan member of the Farmers' Union and Idi Stuart President of the Registered Nurses Association.
WASA BEGINS NON PAYMENT DISCONNECTION
The Water and Sewage Authority has begun a disconnection drive, for customers who have failed to pay the utility. Thirty thousand have been identified for disconnection which has already begun in some areas. WASA has been charged with the responsibility of being more efficient and he authority is urging all customers in arrears to update their accounts. Meanwhile the Opposition has raised concern and is questioning the timing of the exercise, Two Opposition MPs have sent out releases asking for a halt to the disconnections. We were joined by Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales.
CATARACT AWARENESS MONTH: The Life Changing Effect
We are continuing our dialogue which began last week, highlighting Cataract Awareness Month. Are there any Life Changing Effects of Cataract Surgery? our guests Dr. Ronnie Bhola, Eye Surgeon and CEO of Caribbean Vitreous & Retina Surgery Ltd. joined us. We also have Dr. Debra Bartholomew of Trinidad Eye Hospital.
C’BBEAN VIDEO ASSISTANCE SERVICE APP
We've highlighted the Caribbean Video Assistance Service app on the show previously, which seeks to assist the DEAF and Blind Communities to communicate effectively with their smartphones. It is the brain child of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union who aims to narrow the communication gap between some of our most vulnerable and the health agencies during this pandemic. Our guests were: Trevor Prevatt-Consultant Caribbean Telecommunications Union, Stephen Dookhran Public Relations Official WeCare Network, Raeanne Hutton- Sign Language Interpreter.