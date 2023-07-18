Morning Edition: 18th July 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, Founder of the St. James Police Youth Club, Officer Derrick Sharbodie joins us to discuss Youth and Crime.
Young men with big guns in the streets shooting at each other. The main contributors to crime and the homicide rate in Trinidad and Tobago.
But why are they doing this and how did we get here?
Well joining us now is the Founder of the St. James Police Youth Club, Officer Derrick Sharbodie.
The race is heating up for the August 14 local government election.But are you concerned about what is being said on the political platforms and the behavior of politicians?
Dr Bishnu Ragoonath is here with us this morning. He is Chairman of The Council for Responsible Political Behaviour.
Thank you for staying with us and welcome to the second hour of Morning Edition. Sgt Ancel Ford is here.
So how are you coping mentally with today's challenges ? Well Psychiatrist and Independent Senator Dr. Varma Deyalsingh is joining us now.
"Leveraging PR" is going to be held in the next few weeks and CEO of Carli Communications Carla Williams-Johnson is here to tell us all about it.
