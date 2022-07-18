An adverse weather alert which went into effect on Friday was lifted by the met office around mid-afternoon yesterday. The heavy rainfall over the past few days would have added to the woes of many affected by previous showers and one corporation greatly impact is the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation. The Ministry of Local Government held a major clean up operation in the area over the weekend and here to give us update is Corporation Chairman is Anil Juteram.
Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan joins us this morning to give us an update on the landslip on the North Coast Road. Adverse Weather conditions on Friday caused part of a road to collapse forcing the popular roadway to accommodate single lane traffic. Minister, what is the latest on the situation?
It's time for our Business Breakfast segment. Let's get the view of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers on the lifting of the mandatory mask mandate. It was the only remaining regulation under the Public Health regulations which went into effect at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vivek Charran, Chairman of the Confederation joins us this morning.
Our next guest was with us almost one year ago to discuss the structural integrity of our infrastructure following a major flooding episode in the capital city. The interview brought into question the codes and structures governing approvals and its ability to withstand floods and earthquakes. The recent events of the Adverse Weather impact and two earthquakes experienced last week has once again brought the topic of codes and structures to the forefront.
We are joined by Collin E. Edwards, Professional Engineer registered in T&T and the State of Florida, he is also President of Edwards & Partners, Inc. Mr. Edwards has worked on a number of projects including, the 1996 Olympic Stadium in Atlanta, Miami Dade County Department of Environmental Resource Management County wide flood mitigation program and local projects such as the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) hospital laundry.
We are joined by JOHN ARNOLD Chairman of THE FRIENDS OF LORD NELSON CO LTD. They are hosting 'A Musical Evening with Lord Nelson' on day after his 91st birthday at Queen's Hall. It begins at 7:30 pm, tickets are $300, and it will feature some special musical guests.
It's time for regional news...and we focus on Guyana.
Former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran, is urging President Irfaan Ali to set up a Commission of Inquiry to examine explosive allegations of bribery and money laundering contained in two VICE News reports on Chinese businessmen operating here, and their alleged contacts with Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.
In his accountability column in today's Stabroek News, Goolsarran noted that there had been further revelations by VICE News of alleged Chinese involvement in money laundering activities, the use of intermediaries and the paying of bribes to secure government contracts, especially in relation to large infrastructure developmental works being undertaken.
