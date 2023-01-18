In this episode of Morning Edition, we chat with Ira Mathur, President of the Media Association of T&T to clarify the Association's call for transparency in the process of granting access to news conferences at the Diplomatic Centre.
The Prime Minister has since responded saying that it would be very difficult to accept that if he doesnt allow every media Mary and Johnny in, there is not press freedom in in TT.
However MATT says it is not a question of press freedom but rather one of process.
We are now chatting with Criminologist Wendell Wallace about the continued upsurge of crime in the country.
On particular the police sting operations in Tuesday that resulted in the death of two suspects and the apprehension of a 3rd and the issues of Port security after a Tobago man was found with kilos of Marijuana in a van.
Dr. Wendell C. Wallace is an English trained Barrister, certified Mediator with the Mediation Board of Trinidad and Tobago and a Criminologist who lectures in criminology and criminal justice at The University of the West Indies, St. Augustine.
He has published seven books and over 30 articles in regional and international peer reviewed journals.
Let's chat now with Political Analyst and UWI lecture Dr. Winford James about the controversial issue of the TT presidency. The government has put forward Former Senate President, Christine Kangaloo and many have raised concerns over her public affiliation with the party while the Opposition UNC has put forward Attorney at Law Israel Khan.
Let's join Dr. James now to get his perspective.
We are joined by Acting Principal at Holy Name Convent. She's here to tell us about the event. Flight of the Phoenix 5 Cooler Party ; Return to the Courtyard. The event is a major fundraising initiative of the school happening Sunday 29th January at 6 pm, Acting principal Lisette Khan joins us via zoom.
In Defense of Carnival: Revel in the Ritual is a celebration through calypso of the power of the ritual and its potential to transform our communities if properly understood and garnered.
This kaiso show will play a role in reminding each of us of our own inherent communal power throughout time and space. We are joined by Krisson "Seraphim" Joseph son of the late great Penguin, to tell us about an event on January 28th and give us a performance.
We are now joined by Shurwayne Winchester and Kernal Roberts, who have recently collaborated for the song 'Rumble'.
