Gathering restrictions did not deter to trade union movement over the weekend as they came together virtually to send a message to the government. They are asking the government to meet and treat with outstanding wage negotiations for workers. Trade Unions followed up their virtual meeting with a motorcade on Saturday, under the theme 'United To Fight'. Unions are also concerned retrenchment exercises and privatization on state entities.
We were joined by Joseph Remy- President General, FITUN and Michael Annisette- President General of SWWTU and General Secretary of NATUC.
We are one week away from the THA election in the sister isle. Do you think the PNM can retain the leadership? We got the views from our Morning Edition audience.
We were joined by representatives of the North Central Regional Health Authority to tell us more about the Diabetes Specialist clinic at the Mt. Hope Women's Hospital and also their Zero Maternal Deaths at the hospital for 2020.
With fresh statements from Venezuela almost two weeks ago, regarding the border dispute with Guyana, CARICOM has renewed its solidarity with Guyana on the matter. In a statement on January 12th, CARICOM said it was deeply concerned and supports the judicial process underway at the International Court of Justice.
We were joined by Anil Nandlall- Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs of Guyana.