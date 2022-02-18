Welcome back..let's begin the show with some positive sporting news.The country's women Footballers picked up a crucial win in their opening World Cup qualifiers against Nicaragua yesterday.
A nine woman team defeated the Central Americans 2-1 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium , here's more in this report.
AN island-wide power outage for several hours is a recipe for disaster regardless of which part of the world you're in and in Trinidad, some may say you have an even better chance of chaos. The frustration and great inconvenience experience by the public could have easily replicated unto the roadway especially, when there is a heavy traffic pile-up. Most major traffic lights were down but thankfully the TTPS were out in full force, to manage the situation.
While it is noted that the police cannot be everywhere, the TTPS is receiving praise for the level of safety and security they provided during the blackout. We are joined by Acting Senior Superintendent of the TTPS Wayne Mystar, Head of the Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch .
Republic Bank Limited has terminated its return-to-work Covid-19 policy for unvaccinated workers. The policy which went into effect last September was highly criticized by the representing union, the Banking, Insurance and General Workers' Union.
News of the termination came via a letter to the union last week with a request for the union to drop all related court matters. In his response to the letter, BIGWU's vice-president Jason Brown said about 250 employees remain unvaccinated. Both the bank and the union were expected to meet yesterday on negotiations, let's now get an update from Jason Brown 2nd Vice President of Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union
Focussing on healthcare. While it may sound like a ' no brainer ' to some, the importance of breastfeeding for both mother and child cannot be underscored especially during a pandemic. Breast milk protects against allergies, infections and other illnesses. Over the years, the Ministry has noticed a decline in this very important process and have been seeking to encourage mothers to make the best nutritional choice for their infants.
They have taken this a step further by producing a book ' Breastfeeding & Beyond: A Guide to Infant and Child Feeding ' which was spearheaded by the National Breastfeeding Coordinating Unit in collaboration with stakeholders. We are joined by Mrs. Debra Thomas, Manager, National Breastfeeding Coordinating Unit and Ms. Florence Jeffrey, Training Coordinator, National Breastfeeding Coordinating Unit to tell us more.
Let's focus on carnival and Sound Forge Season twenty two, it kicks off on February 22nd and concludes on February 28th.The event promises all the elements associated with carnival and includes a carnival village. THE OCM is one of the stakeholders supporting this event, Ms. Leisel Douglas | Communications Specialist joins us to give us all the details.
For our Artiste's Forum segment and we are joined by Fede Ruben also known as "Rich Rasta". He's here to tell us about his latest song 'The Boss' that was six years in the making.