The Covid-19 Vaccination rollout has begun as we indicated in the news earlier, with a priority given to health-care workers.
The North Central Regional Health Authority was the focus of the first 100 vaccinations administered yesterday.
The Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said, this is in keeping with the plan outlined over the past few months to focus on frontline medical staff first, followed by the elderly and persons who are in other high risk groups such as those with co-morbidities. We were joined by Dr. Vishi Beharry President- Medical Association and Dr. Keegan Baggan PRO- Medical Association.
We got your view on the Covid-19 vaccinations during our call in segment on if persons will take the vaccination, and if persons believe this would work in the fight against Covid-19? Listen to what some of our callers had to say.
The world has become more environmentally friendly over the past few years and so has many products and services. The National Gas Company has outlined its ' Green Agenda' and among those plans, a new service station in Preysal that dispenses the traditional and eco-friendly service options.
Earlier this month, NCG signed an MOU with Kenesjay Green and NewGen to work collaboratively on the creation of a sustainable hydrogen economy for the energy sector.
Are we ready for such a step and will this new plan make CNG irrelevant in the not too distant future? Chairman Conrad Enill, also a former Government minister joined us.
Citizens at home and abroad have expressed their concern over the treatment of women following the two most recent deaths of young women after they were abducted. Many in the population are using their voice, their communities, their influence to help send a message. You're still hearing new music from DJ Bravo, a man of many hats. He's an international cricket superstar who has always sought to promote his country via his many projects.
Worldwide viewers would have experienced on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert carnival celebrations around the world and of course, they had to showcase T&T. Etienne Charles and Soca Star Kes collaborated once again for the feature...earlier in the season the two teamed up for the Soca Release 'IZWE' featuring the Laventille Riddim Section.