In this edition of the Morning Edition, as we mentioned it in the news, it's the front page of the dailies, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that the government will embark on a process of re-registering Venezuelan holders of migrant registration cards for a six month extension. We got are your thoughts on this hot topic.
Stephen Mc Clashie, the Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for La Brea joined the morning edition host as they discussed the unemployment figures and earlier this week the, Central Bank's Monetary Policy Report said over 1,800 persons were retrenched due to COVID-19 this year. However, the Ministry of Labour says, the figure is in fact a few hundred more. We also got the Minister's view on the issue regarding farm workers in Canada.
We told you about an event for a cause happening on Sunday, December 20, 2020. It's hosted by Drama Making A Difference Company #Laugh, is a virtual event seeking to raise funds for a food drive. It's from 7 PM and can be viewed on social media @dmadcompany. Donations can be made via bank deposit/wire transfer to JMMB account number - 007600013266. Andre Dillon, Creative Director joined us.
We just told you about an event On Sunday, well here's one on Saturday. It's the fifth edition 'One Night in December' with the theme closer together. It's a virtual edition, $200. per house hold. It will be available on social media @QuiteExquisitelyDoneTT
Joining us were the trio of Nigel Floyd, Raymond Edwards And Dr. Edward Cumberbatch.
In this Christmas season, we brough you, Esta Es Parang. We were joined again by members of the San Rafael Authentic Parang Association. Darcelle Charles, Melan Garcia and Zjordan Johnson.