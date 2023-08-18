Morning Edition:18th August 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, to discuss flooding concerns in the Woodland area are Councillors Doodnath Mayhroo for Avocat /San Francique North and Krishna Persadsingh for La Fortune Debe North.
Angry residents of Woodland have embarked on protest over flooding concerns in the area.
Preparations are underway for the 19th Caribbean Internet Governance Forum and the 2nd Caribbean Youth Internet Governance Forum.
Joining us now are Nigel Cassimire-Deputy Secretary-General Caribbean Telecommunication Union and Shernon Osepa Director, Caribbean Affairs and Development.
Former National Goalkeeper Kelvin Jack is here in studio this morning. He is here to tell us about what has been going on with his career and something extra he's been working on.
Welcome to the CPL Bowl Them Out Cricket Show. I'm your host Serjio Du Four.
This is what we have planned for you today. We're going to take a look back at the highlights and get some analysis going. Also, a preview TKR's match against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Here are the highlights. St. Lucia Kings getting the better of Barbados Royals by 54 runs.
Kings batted first and made 201 for six with 47 from Sean Williams and 46 from Faf Du Plessis.
They then stopped the Royals on 147. Nyeem Young hit 48 but it was too little to late at that point.
It's time to breakdown what happened in this match. We welcome back Clarke Road Head Coach Dinesh Mahabir who joins us via Zoom.
Coming up next the youth will speak about tomorrow's match.We have three youth players to preview TKR's encounter against St. Kitts Patriots.
They are talented 13 year old Sajid Ali, National U19 Player Ronillster Perreira
and South East Under 19 Captain Raul Ali. Special shout out to Shameel Ali.
Let's hear their views.
