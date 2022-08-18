Let's start off the show Idi Stuart, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Nurses Association. Nursing students protested yesterday over outstanding stipends of $1200 per month. We are told by Mr. Stuart however that following the action, money was found to pay them. Mr. Stuart describes the situation as unfortunate and says it should not have come to this.
Doc's Engineering Works Limited wishes to thank the Khan's Group of Companies for this Business Opportunity/Collaboration in the building of this specialized water tank. None of its kind was ever build in Trinidad and Tobago before using this unique technology. In other words, this tank is the first of its kind being built within our territory.
Among its many benefits, these kinds of tanks can be placed in tight spaces and underground. In this way both residential, commercial and industrial users will be able to save space, and this is a great advantage over other water storage tanks.
To tell us more are Shymdeo Gosine is the Managing Director of Doc's Engineering Works Limited and possess over thirty years in the Construction Industry
David Van Doren, Founder and CEO of Global Technology Building Systems. He is the inventor of the Waffle-Crete and Global Technology Building Systems and company founder.
Whether locally or globally, rising food prices is a major concern especially at a time when there are constant contributing factors. According to the United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation, global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027.
Over the past several weeks. NAMDEVCO has been hosting a serious of public engagements giving tips and other resources related to rising food prices. Beginning tomorrow until August 21st, they are hosting a free Agri-Investment Forum Expo II at the Queen's Park Savannah. Chairman Wayne Inniss joins us via zoom to give us more details.
we are into episode two of Breaking the Cycle of Child Abuse , a special series brought to you by The Children's Authority. This week, we will focus on Open Lines of Communications between Parents and Children.
The old adage of "Do as I say" is no longer practical to ensure the safety of children as they must be given the opportunity to freely express their concerns and should feel comfortable to speak up when something is wrong.
But, that can only happen when a relationship that encourages two-way communications exists. To help us get into this topic today we are joined by Ahhalia Ramdass - Psychologist. and Ambah Grant - Team Lead, Investigation and Intervention Unit.
Newly Promoted Sergeant Jacey Small is a police officer with 19years plus service presently attached to the TTPS Community Oriented Policing Section (C.O.P.S) Central Division and is based at the Central Police Division as the SDO I/C.
Sergeant Small is passionate about partnering with Communities throughout Trinidad & Tobago to build Community Resilience through Social Crime Prevention efforts which supports the Strategic Objectives of the TTPS and fulfilling it's Vision to make every place in Trinidad and Tobago safe.
He is an alumni of the United States Embassy's International Visitors Leadership Program and participated in this exchange program as part of a Civil Society Delegation representing T & T in the United States particularly Washington DC and Detroit where the focus was on Countering Violent Extremism. He joins us now o tell us more about the recently concluded youth camp.
We are joined by Marielle Forbes, Youth and Hospitality Manager at the Bocas Lit Fest and Derron Sandy the Artistic Director, of the 2 Cents Movement to tell us more about the We Lit Campaign. It's already in motion and the intent is to benefit at least 60 homes in the process.
WE LIT is a comprehensive programme based on the idea that English language and literature can be tools for self-empowerment in everyday life.
WE LIT is a comprehensive programme based on the idea that English language and literature can be tools for self-empowerment in everyday life.