We got into the politics commentator Ralph Maraj. According to a post from the Chairman of the People's National Movement Colm Imbert, the recount process was competed last evening reaffirming a win for the ruling party. Additionally, Prime Minister-Elect Dr. Keith Rowley Posted on social media that he will host a media conference at 2 pm today at Baliser House.

Also on the show...we took a look at how the rising Covid-19 cases are impacting the workplace.

And later...the TTPS the images were all over social media yesterday following the arrest of individuals who hosted a party breaking Covid-19 restrictions, ASP Wayne Mystar was our guest.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Logic Vs Last Zess

Logic Vs Last Zess

While many flocked to the beaches over the weekend after the announcement by the Prime Minister elect of a 28 day roll back of measures due to community spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus...

TKR Ready For CPL

TKR Ready For CPL

We are ready, so says Trinbago Knight Riders manager Colin Borde as his side gets ready to face Guyana Amazon Warriors in their CPL opener from 10am Tuesday in Tarouba.