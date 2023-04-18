In this Episode of Morning Edition, Mr. Feeles is our first guest today, as we continue to focus on the Crime symposium.
Today is the second and final day of the CARICOM symposium on Violent Crime as a Public Health emergency and we continue to put the spotlight on the issue.
One advocacy group that has emerged here in Trinidad and Tobago and has been doing its part to deal with the problem of crime , its causes and effects is the Fathers' Association, headed by Rhondall Feeles.
The Association has been highlighting the need for fathers to be allowed to play the role that they can and should, in the upbringing of their children, in order to prevent delinquency and all its associated manifestations that the society is now grappling with.
He's a former Independent Senator who has served as Director of the Centre of Criminology and Psychological Research at UWI. He is also a former head of the Police Service Commission and has published extensive research on crime and criminology.
We're talking about Professor Emeritus, Ramesh Deosaran. The Professor joins us virtually, as we continue to discuss the troubling issue of crime, not just here in Trinidad and Tobago, but across the region.
During the month of April, we recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the importance of communities working together to help families thrive and prevent child maltreatment.
Joining us via zoom is Ahhalia Ramdass Psychologist, from the Children's Authority to shed some more light on this sensitive matter.
The Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago (DATT) will be hosting the National Primary School Diabetes Quiz competition, once again and get this.
Some lucky students from upper and lower six will get the opportunity to be apart of the associations summer internship programme in July. Here to tell us more about those events is the President of the Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Andrew Dhanoo.
