In this episode of Morning Edition, The Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice, David Abdulah says the controversial Vincent Nelson debacle is a "very messy situation."
According to him the current administration refused to accept advice given by the MSJ on the best way to pursue corruption matters. Here is Mr. Abdulah now to get more of his thoughts on the situation.
Lets chat now with Criminologist Dr. Randy Seepersad about the fatal shooting of a 9 year old child in Enterprise Chaguanas. Reports are that the boy was playing a game of football in a field near his home, when tragedy struck on Saturday night.
Police say Jamal Modest was playing with a group of boys when a white panel van drove in the occupants opened fire on the children and adults standing nearby. The child, was pronounced dead at the Chaguanas Health Facility.
To get his perspective on this and the state of crime in our society let's go now to Dr. Seepersad.
It's time for our Business Breakfast segment and we are focusing on the Central Finance Facility Cooperative Society. In honour of Credit Union week they are hosting a leadership conference tomorrow at the Hyatt Regency. President of the Society Letitia Telesford joins us now via zoom.
If everything goes according to plan, Tobago is expected to get an increase of visitors for the Divali long weekend and the carnival celebrations month end. Extra flights and ferry sailings have been announced so does that mean that the island is booked out?
Let's find out from Chairperson of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce Diane Hadad and Christ James, President of the Tobago Hotel & Tourism Association.
The family structure is a major factor in any society and a positive one, is even better. Our next guest was here a couple years ago to talk a about pandemic parenting Facebook series, today she is back with her husband to discuss another parenting series coming up in November.
Crystal Hepburn-Lara is here along with her husband Dezi Lara to tell us about the Positive Parenting series that takes place on November 5th.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image of the ocean.