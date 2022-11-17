In this episode of Morning Edition, many have expressed concern over the path of some of our nation's youth. Marlon Bascombe-Head Intervention and Investigation Unit, Children's Authority is here to discuss.
Fights in and out of school as well as a lack of discipline have been the cry by some parents and teachers.
The Children's Authority the violence and challenging behaviours from children within the school environment is a worrying trend and believes the underlying causes for this must be examined.
Mr. Bascombe from the Children's Authority is here to discuss some of the main the causational factors of children displaying challenging behaviour as well as the need for intervention.
We now shift our focus to World Children's Day which will be observed on Sunday under the theme Inclusion, for every child. The Children's Authority will host an Information fair on Saturday at the San Juan Promenade Croissee to spread more awareness about the rights of a child. Rayden Rampersad-Child Rights Ambassador joins us to discuss.
We are now joined on set by Esther Jones, Managing Director Study Abroad Student Services Ltd to tell us about a couple events happening this week.
Study Abroad Student Services assists parents and students, locally and regionally by navigating through international options for tertiary education.
They provide an all round service by making connections, doing relevant research, acquiring scholarships and preparing the student and parents for this very exciting stage of growth.
Visiting representatives and students are in the country and Ms. Jones, who has over eighteen years of experience in the study abroad arena, she joins us now on set.
We continue to highlight men and have discussions leading up to International Men's Day, which will be observed on Saturday. We are joined by someone who is no stranger to public life and speaking out on issues close to his heart.
We are joined by Pundit Satyanand Maharaj, Spiritual Head Satya Anand Ashram to find out his thoughts ahead of men's day and how he sees the role of men in society.
With over 30 years in the fields of music, education and eventology, John Arnold is one of Tobago's most celebrated sons. He was awarded the Hummingbird medal (gold) for culture and the arts at the 2011 national awards and remains a leading figure within the island's creative fraternity.
Now, Arnold's work as a pioneer, lobbyist and visionary is contained in his memoir, A Tobago Son: A memoir of musician and eventologist John Arnold, which is being launched on November 17, at Kariwak Village, Crown Point, from 5 pm.
Several key speakers are expected to address the guests and Arnold will also read excerpts from the memoir. There will be live entertainment from Lynette Louis.
On November 18, Arnold will promote the publication at the National Library in Port of Spain from 5.30 pm.
We are returning our focus to International Men's day and we are joined by...Sheldon Mason founder of Mango Tree Fitness.
He has also worked as a Peer Educator in sexual and Reproductive Health for 17 years with the Raportand is also a SRP officer and a been apart of the Community Police Secretariat in change of establishment of Police Youth clubs throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
Thank you for taking the time to be with us this morning.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with live scenes from TrafficTT.com