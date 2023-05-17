In this episode of Morning Edition, first on the agenda today is the latest on the oil leak in Fyzabad. Of course you know that since Sunday night 20 persons have been displaced because of the situation.
The debate continues over the trial by judge alone act. The proposed legislation was piloted in the Senate last Friday by Attorney General Reginald Armor who said it is aimed at reducing the backlog of cases in the Criminal Justice System.
But since then the proposed legislation has been with opposition from many quarters. This morning we are joined by Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial to discuss the matter.
Its time now to turn to the energy sector now. With us is Energy Expert Javed Razack. He is a petroleum geo- scientist as well as the President of the Geological Society of Trinidad and Tobago.
True Talk No Lie is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. You still want to know more, well its a space for local creatives to share and perform their music, poetry and other artistic expression. To tell us more is Director Yvan Mendoza.
