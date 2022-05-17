In this Morning Edition, we are discussing the mid year budget review with Former Trade Minister Vasant Bharath. The Minister of Finance has confirmed that the Government will implement Property Tax for residential properties before the end of December this year. The statement was made in the parliament yesterday.
Mr. Bharath has said it is essential the country's economy gets going and does so quickly. He also believes it's important to use the review to restore confidence in the economy. He says government should also seek to foster conditions that will create economic activity in the country and produce new jobs as well as think about the non-energy sector and the sectors within that sector where T&T has have a competitive advantage.
We are keeping the focus on the mid-year review with President and Chief Operating Officer of the Co-operative Credit Union League Joseph Remy and Dianne Joseph. The league is also concerned over the crime situation...In January, April and May credit unions in both Trinidad and Tobago were attacked by bandits.
Issues related to Gender-Base Violence remain very prominent in our headlines and Sgt. Ancil Forde TTPS Media Ambassador joins us via Zoom as we seek answers on how we can can provide a safer environment for women and girls.
The finals of the Diabetes Association School Quiz will be held on Saturday after weeks of competition. The aim is to education and help students choose a healthy lifestyle, to reduce the number of young people contracting disease. Diabetes as we know can have a deadly outcome if not properly controlled and can also precursor to other life life threatening ailments.
We are joined by Andrew Dhanoo – President of the Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago and Alicia Seunarine – Project Coordinator DATT
The International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia is observed today, May 17 and aims to coordinate international events that raise awareness of LGBT rights violations and stimulate interest in LGBT rights work worldwide. By 2016, the commemorations had taken place in 132 countries. On Monday UNESCO said more than one in 2 LGBTQI students in Europe have suffered bullying based on their sexuality.
Today we are joined by Co Founder and Co Chair of PRIDE TT Rudy Hanamji to tell us about the observance in Trinidad and Tobago and the events PRIDE TT has planned, the challenges they face and the strides they have made thus far.
In Regional News, Antigua and Barbuda is expected to commence public discussions regarding whether or not abortion should be legalized.
Conversation on the topic has been reignited following the publicisation of a leaked US Supreme Court draft a few weeks ago, which detailed plans for the court to overthrow the landmark Roe v Wade ruling, that gives legal access to abortions across America.Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin made the declaration that preparations are being made by the government to consider the public's opinion before arriving at a conclusion.
On the matter of access to abortion, Benjamin added that he personally believes women should be able to safely have the procedure under certain conditions.
President Irfaan Ali yesterday announced a homebuilder's agency to help those with house lots to get their homes constructed and to assist with access to financing.
The new initiative was announced together with measures to ease the cost of living which will see a one-off $25,000 payment to riverain and hinterland households, the distribution of $1b worth of free fertilisers to farmers and the removal of VAT from sheet rock and concrete board.The one-off payment and fertilisers will be financed from the $5b allocation in the 2022 budget to ease the cost of living. These two measures will cost $1.8B.
An investigation into the weekend shooting of more than a dozen people at a western New York supermarket will turn on Monday to whether authorities missed tell-tale signs and red flags left by the teenage gunman prior to his racist killing spree.
Authorities said Payton Gendron, 18, carried out an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" when he opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle on May 14 at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, where 11 of the 13 wounded were Black people. A 180-page manifesto that circulated online, believed to have been authored by Gendron, outlined the "Great Replacement Theory", a racist conspiracy theory that white people were being replaced by minorities in the United States and elsewhere.
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Buffalo on Tuesday, the White House said in a statement. Here's more from Al Jazeera.