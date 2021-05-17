GOV'T SUSPENDS FACE TO FACE LEARNING
Under the current regulations governing the country's State of Emergency, all face-to face learning have been suspended. Until that announcement, physical learning was allowed only for lab and practical students doing CSEC Examinations. The Ministry of Education in a media release said an update will be given this week regarding the SEA, CAPE an CSEC Examinations. We were joined by Antonia De Freitas, President of TTUTA for her perspective.
TTRN A ON CONTINUED COVID SURGE
The Covid-19 statistics continue to be of concern with more deaths and cases being reported. Additionally, the strain on the health-care system who are not just treating the cases and other patients but are also among those contracting the virus. We got an update from the registered Nurses Association, last week the world acknowledged International Nursing Day and role they play during the pandemic.
D' MARKET MOVERS
It's time for our Business Breakfast segment and let's thank Value Optical for partnering with us today. We were joined by the Co-Founders and Marketing Directors of the Online distribution company D' Market Movers. Founded in 2009 they specialise in the delivery of fresh produce and groceries, to homes, offices, and restaurants. In 2016, D'Market Movers received the Ernst & Young 'Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year' Award by the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce. We were joined by Rachel Renie Co-Founder & Managing Director of D’Market Movers Ltd and David Thomas and Co-Founder & Managing Director of D'Market Movers Ltd.
WORKPLACE CHALLENGE FOR VACCINE ACCEPTANCE
We have heard time and time again from medical officials that vaccination, is our best weapon against this virus. Many are commenting on the country's vaccination rate and how it can be improved. Regency Recruitment and Resources Limited has joined the challenge to promote vaccine acceptance in the workplace, especially during as the country is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases. We heard more from Lara Quentrall-Thomas Chairman of the organization via Zoom.
NIGHT ONE IN POS DURING SOE
Last night was the first night of the curfew under the State of Emergency regulations that is meant to be a new weapon in the battle against the ongoing Covid surge in this country. Juhel Browne and camera operator Brandon Benoit, with curfew passes in hand, visited different parts of the capital city last night to bring use the sights and the quiet of life at night during the first curfew of SOE 2021.