In this episode, we are chatting with Political Analyst Dr. Shane Mohammed about crime and the Top Cop's calling for spiritual intervention to deal with the criminal elements.
Now we open the phone lines at 623-1711 ext 1995 to give you a chance to call in and share your views and perspectives with us in this Talk Yuh Talk Segment. You can share your views on school fights, the Inauguration of the President on Monday and even the UNC/RIC situation.
We are now chatting with Janine Berg who works as a Senior Economist in the Research Department of the International Labour Office in Geneva, Switzerland. She will be speaking with us about the World Employment and Social Outlook 2023.
we are now chatting with Dr. Amarnath Chinchamee about the international accreditation from the Joint Board of Moderators for a programme he led. The Project Management and Civil Infrastructure Systems Unit at the UTT.
We are now joined by Dean Williams, The multi-genre guitarist, he is a Teacher, lecturer, sessions guitarist to the stars and a member of the hallowed TriniJazz Project.
With him is Nigel Campbell is a well-known music industry analyst, commentator and reviewer who has documented Caribbean music culture and the business of music in print, television.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join for M.E PRIME at 8:30pm in the mean time we leave you with this image from Kamla Ramcharan.