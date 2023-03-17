In this episode, we are chatting with Political Analyst Dr. Shane Mohammed about crime and the Top Cop's calling for spiritual intervention to deal with the criminal elements.

Now we open the phone lines at 623-1711 ext 1995 to give you a chance to call in and share your views and perspectives with us in this Talk Yuh Talk Segment. You can share your views on school fights, the Inauguration of the President on Monday and even the UNC/RIC situation.

We are now chatting with Janine Berg who works as a Senior Economist in the Research Department of the International Labour Office in Geneva, Switzerland. She will be speaking with us about the World Employment and Social Outlook 2023.

we are now chatting with Dr. Amarnath Chinchamee about the international accreditation from the Joint Board of Moderators for a programme he led. The Project Management and Civil Infrastructure Systems Unit at the UTT.

We are now joined by Dean Williams, The multi-genre guitarist, he is a Teacher, lecturer, sessions guitarist to the stars and a member of the hallowed TriniJazz Project.

With him is Nigel Campbell is a well-known music industry analyst, commentator and reviewer who has documented Caribbean music culture and the business of music in print, television.

Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join for M.E PRIME at 8:30pm in the mean time we leave you with this image from Kamla Ramcharan.

COFFIN & CHAOS AT RIC COUVA CONSULTATION

A public consultation held by the Regulated Industries Commission in Couva descended into complete chaos last evening, after UNC MPs and other members of the public verbally lashed out at RIC representatives over the proposed rate increases.

BOMB THREAT SHUTS DOWN EXPRESS HOUSE

Employees at Caribbean Communications Network were forced to evacuate Express House on Independence Square, as a bomb threat caused a shutdown of the building.

The situation, which also inconvenienced some commuters, lasted for about two hours.

DEOSARAN ON AG DPP TALKS

Former Head of the Police Service Commission Professor Ramesh Deosaran gives his analysis of the staffing issue at the DPP's office and expresses hope that the situation can be ironed out, for the good of country.

ESSAY WINNER

17 year-old, Lower six student Amirah Pollard of the Goodwood Secondary School , has made her school proud, topping an essay competition held by the University of the West Indies St. Augustine for students of Forms 4 to 6 , on buying local. 

LANDFILL WORKERS CLAIM UNSAFE CONDITIONS

The Industrial General and Sanitation workers Union is calling for an upgraded medical plan for Landfill workers. Trustee, Jason Thomas says there is no structure at the country's dumps.