Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley reshuffled his cabinet yesterday announcing; Reassignments, Revocations and Appointments. There is a new Attorney General in the person of Senator Reginald Armour, a new
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development in the person of Faris Al-Rawi .
Camille Robinson-Regis and Pennelope Beckles have exchanged ministries in the PM's announcement. Mrs Robinson-Regis is now Minister of Housing and Urban Development while Pennelope Beckles is now Minister of Planning and Development. Among the changes were two resignations which came from Clarence Rambharat as Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, his replacement is Kazim Hosein.Senator Nigel de Freitas also resigned as Vice President of the Senate, Senator Dr Muhammad Ibrahim will take his place as Vice President of the Senate.
It's the second major announcement by the Prime Minister for the week. First a confession that he met with then Police Service Commission Chairman Bliss Seepersad and now, a major cabinet reshuffle. Let's get the view of political analyst Dr. Bishnu Ragoonath.
In this segment you will hear a snippet from fifth form St. Anthony's College Student Yohan Barrington which is now available on YouTube and also CNN's social media sites for their #MyFreedomDayProject. The project seeks to bring awareness to be serious issue of human trafficking and was highlighted yesterday on CNN's platforms. We are joined by three guests to tell us how this came about including Yohan Barrington, whom we are told only recently got into poetry.
Maurice Inniss- St. Anthony's College Principal
Christian Paul NALIS Librarian & SAC Poetry Club Trainer
Yohan Barrington SAC Form 5 Student
The Hindu festival of colours, Holi or Phagwah as it is widely known in T&T will be observed later this evening and tomorrow by members of the Hindu community. We are joined by Dr. Visham Bhimull, founder of Caribbean Hindustani to speak on its cultural significance and how it can be used as a means for promoting tourism.
Miss India Worldwide Pageant T&T is happening on Sunday from 6:30 pm at Hilton Trinidad. The inclusive pageant caters for categories that include all age groups, this event is also supported by CCN TV6 and national director Neha Karina joins us.
Focussing on a Virtual Career Fair hosted by El Dorado Offshore in Collaboration with UTT SPE Student Chapter. It's on March 26th via Zoom , no cost and to tell us more are Sarona Samaroo – Vice President of El Dorado Offshore and Evangeline Pardasie – President of the UTT Society of Petroleum Engineers Student Chapter.
'Party Done' the movie premieres at Movietowne Port of Spain and San Fernando today and runs until March 30th. It follows the story of popular and at times controversial Crime Watch host Ian Alleyne. It is being distributed by FILMCO and Mikayla Almandoz an Admin and Distribution Assistant at FILMCO joins us.