In today's Have Your Say segment, you gave us your opinions on the Anti-Gang Bill 2021, was passed in the Senate by a margin of 24 for, none against, six abstentions. We also took calls on the Covid-19 vaccination plan, and if you are concerned in any way and what about the news that China is willing to strengthen vaccine co-operation with T&T?
Easter Weekend occupation, inter-island ferries, the proposal of a Tobago Carnival later in the year but we begun with Covid-19 vaccinations. The Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce is distancing itself from statements made by the Tobago Business Chamber President Martin George, who called for Tobagonians to be vaccinated first under the Covax plan. The division says not only are the statements worrying but could spark unnecessary division among citizens.
We were joined by the re-elected Chairperson of the Tobago Division, of TTCIC Ms. Diane Hadad.
Issues surrounding the safety of women and girls have once again, put the focus on public transportation. A recent survey done by the Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering on the East-West Corridor revealed several things including, 9% of commuters use PH as their main mode of travel compared to14% maxi-taxi, 12% taxi and 1% bus. The survey also showed that females were the main users of PH taxis.
Dr Trevor Townsend Senior Lecturer, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, at The UWI St Augustine Campus believes that implementing specific policies will make public transportation more efficient therefore reducing the reliance on PH Drivers. Dr. Townsend joined us via Zoom.
There's been a lot of focus over the past several weeks on women's issues mainly, regarding Gender-Based Violence and transportation safety. We were joined via Zoom by Lovern Gordon the President and Founder of the Love Life Now Foundation. She resides in Massachusetts but was born and raised in the hills of Laventille. Her new book 'The Legacy He Left Me' is a story of pain which later developed into strength following the abuse she faced in a domestic situation.
Trinbagonian musician Kalpee currently based In Barbados continues to make waves locally and internationally. He along with other artistes will be featured at the annual South by Southwest Music Festival, which takes place March 16-20th. Presented by Therapy in association with our very own MusicTT, The Island Stage was pioneered by rising TT musician Kalpee and his manager Miss Vivianna, CEO of FVP Global. Kalpee will be performing alongside fellow West Indian musicians and he was here via Zoom along with Mariella De Gannes Project Officer MusicTT and Jamaican performer Tessellated who will also be at The Island Stage SXSW 2021.