A SCUFFLE between uniformed police officers and two men outside the early morning Jam Naked fete is being investigated by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Professional Standards Bureau and the Police Complaints Authority amid complaints that officers used excessive force.
Police said between 6.45 and 7.15 a.m. yesterday, an inspector and a sergeant were on duty outside the fete, held at the Paddock, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, when they responded to an argument between a patron and security officers.
Police said the man's ticket was not being recognized by an electronic scanning machine and he became belligerent. He was later identified as a soldier with the T&T Defense Force. The senior officers then called out to officers of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) who were on patrol at the venue for them to intervene in the argument.
As the officers were approaching the ticket station, a man ran through the crowd, jump-kicked one of the officers and then spat in his face. A fight then broke out as the soldier responded as well.
The scuffle between the police, the soldier and the man who spat on the officer ensued.
CWU General Secretary Clyde Elder to discuss the CWU on retrenchment at TSTT.
CWU on retrenchment at TSTT once again with CWU General Secretary Clyde Elder.
The 1st female Trinbagonian science fiction writer to be published in the United States, Rhonda S.A Garcia, or better known as R.S.A. Garcia joins us this morning to talk about her award winning Amazon Bestseller short-fiction book, titled 'Lex Talionis'.
Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association Executive Election, due on Monday June 27th.
Ancil Forde , Police Sergeant and presidential candidate of the team and Mrs. Nisha Sookram-Loutan Acting Sergeant and secretary candidate of Team TRUST.
The ongoing crisis in neighboring Venezuela has brought the conversation surrounding refugees and asylum seekers as one of the main headlines over the past few years. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Trinidad and Tobago is home to just over 22,000 asylum-seekers and refugees from 38 countries.
What is the difference between an asylum-seeker and refugee? Our guests Miriam Aertker, Head of National Office at NHCR TT as well as Amanda Solano Head of Protection UNHCR TT are here to better help us understand. On Monday, World Refugee Day will be commemorated under the theme "Whoever. Wherever. Whenever. Everyone has a right to seek safety."
