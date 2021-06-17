UNDERSTANDING THE COVID VARIANTS
Over one year and a half into the global Covid-19 pandemic and we are still learning so much about the virus. A number of variants have emerged including the UK variant, the South African Variant, the Brazilian variant and now the Delta variant. What do these new emergent suggest about the mutation and can it be slowed down?
Dr. Nicole Ramlachan, Geneticist Consultant at Genix Diagnostics Ltd and an Associate Professor of Biotechnology at UTT joined us.
OPPOSITION ON LABOUR DAY FIREARMS AMENDMENT BILL
We were joined by former Labour Leader and Member of Parliament for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh. Labour day observances are scheduled for Saturday, it's forty-eight observances as a national holiday. The Opposition has raised concerns over the wellbeing of workers during the pandemic, which has been blamed for some temporary and permanent job losses. Before we get into that, let's get a quick comment from Mr. Indarsingh yesterday who was in the parliament when The Firearms (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed no objection.
EVE ON NEW COACHING APPOINTMENT
It's been all the talk in the sporting world locally for the past few days, the sacking of Terry Fenwick as the Senior Men's Football Coach and the appointment of Angus Eve. While the Soca Warriors may still be reeling from their World Cup qualifier exit, their new coach hopes that the team can qualify for the group stage of the Gold Cup beginning on July 10th. We were joined by Coach Angus Eve via Zoom
ABC ALL ABOUT ME
Our next guest was last on our show in 2019 with the social campaign ' Men Voices Matter Too!'. She's here in a different capacity today, to chat about her book ' ABC…All About ME '. We were joined by Tameeka Castillo who says her desire to help children understand their worth, is the reason behind this motivational version of the alphabet.
ARTISTE'S FORUM
It's time for our Artiste's Forum segment, we were joined by T&T Singer and Musician Kalpee. His latest single ' lessons' features Jamaican sensation Mortimer with whom he collaborated with earlier this year, for the debut of 'The Island Stage' at this year's virtually streamed South by Southwest Music Festival.