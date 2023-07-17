Morning Edition: 17th July 2023

Criminologist Dr. Randy Seepersad, is here with us this morning to discuss the recent spike of crime in Trinidad and Tobago
Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood Christopher describes the country's murder toll as "A dread milestone", which surpassed 300 last week.. In a recorded statement on the weekend, it was the first time that the Commissioner of Police addressed the recent spike in criminal activity in Trinidad and Tobago
Yesterday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley also met with Heads of Police Divisions to discuss the crime situation.
Dr. Seepersad your take this morning as to all that has been happening
The Ministry of Education has told Principals of Primary and Secondary schools to desist from requesting school contributions from parents during registration of new students...
But the decision is not sitting to well with some in education
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association Martin Lum
The Opposition United National Congress is refusing to return to the while it is in a fixed recess.
The Opposition Leader claims the Prime Ministers instructions are unlawful.
She said only the Speaker of the House can recall Parliament.
Political Analyst Derek Ramsamooj Good Morning.
The Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) is hosting its
2023 Engineering and Procurement Conference and Exhibition To tell us more about the event is CARILEC's Executive
Director Dr. Celtus Bertin and Karen Piper- Assistant Manager & Communications & Disaster
Management
The Prime Minister says there are too many criminals in the Police Service and he wants the creation of vetted units to solve the problem
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Social and Welfare Association ASP. Gideon Dickson is here with us this Morning.
UWI Lok Jack is back at it again. The University is having its annual Career Fair on July 22""
Here to tell us more about the event and what we can expect at the Career Fair is Kersha Garner Undergraduate, Admission Advisor at UWI. Good Morning and welcome.
