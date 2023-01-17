In this episode of Morning Edition, we discussed the continued violence in the country and its impact on the economy with Pastor and Former Senator Clive Dottin.
We are putting the focus on crime. Already this year there have been over 25 murders: a vehicle belonging to a fire officer was set ablaze over the weekend, and the Opposition continues to call for the removal of the National Security Minister.
Let's turn our attention now to the scrap iron dealers, President Allan Ferguson has made endless calls on government to fully reopen the sector and allow trade to continue unaffected. In 2022 the government put a ban on all export of scrap iron due to the continued theft of copper wire.
Today Mr. Ferguson joins us to tell us what recommendations his Association has for treating with the problem and preventing a recurrence in the future.
According to a statement from Ministry of Trade Trinidad and Tobago experienced an estimated 69% increase in exports, making it the best performer in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) in 2022.
It says these were the findings of the 2022 Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) Report. It is to be noted that the IDB's Trade Trends Estimate in Latin America and the Caribbean publication stated that exports in the Caribbean region increased at a rate of 38%.
This positive growth in exports is reflective of the work of the Government and Private Sector in advancing both energy and non-energy exports.
To tell us more about this we are joined live on set by Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee Scoon.
We are continuing our focus on carnival safety tips with the TTPS and Sgt. Ancil Forde.
The Cari-Bois Environmental News Network has its online platform, with an expanded regional outlook on the health and wealth of the Caribbean's natural resources.
January 2023 marks the relaunch of Cari-Bois, now a Caribbean-wide network of environmental content creators dedicated equally to educating the population.
While it remains committed to hosting grassroots, community-led stories, each month, the Cari-Bois Environmental News Network platform will feature new stories from three CARICOM countries among other things.
Here to tell us more are Ardene Sirjoo Communications lead, The Cropper Foundation and Tyrell Gittens and Coordinator/Editor, Cari-Bois Environmental News Network.
Kevin "Wadicki" Williams joins us now at the Carnival Performance Centre. He is increasingly adding to his musical catelogue and in a bit, we'll get a performance of the single ' Friction' . When he is not performing, Wadicki is fulfilling duties as a member of the Defence Force.
Calypso tents are getting ready to open and we put the focus on Klassic Ruso tent, scheduled to be opened on Saturday at Queen's Hall.
Chairman of the TUCO North Zone and Veteran Calypsonian Mark ' Contender; John is with us and with him is another veteran, Edwin ' Crazy' Ayoung.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today and we leave you with this image captured in Guayaguayare.