It's Carnival Friday! Welcome to Morning Edition, Friday Edition with hosts Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine, Whitney Husbands and Ryan Sing Hon.
We have a packed show today with lots of entertainment and performances. So start off the show is Carib Ambassador, Ricardo Drue.
And now its time for some Carib giveaways we have lots of fantastic items in store for you! cooler bags and drinks displaying the new 2023 Carib carnival labels.
Sedon Honore from the band Mistery Raiders takes the stage now to bring us a grand performance of tales of the Midnight Robber.
We are here live with the KING of Soca himself, Machel Montano.
Welcome to Imani Ray to our show to perform her song 'Take Jam'.
This brings us to the end of the Friday Carnival invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME where you can catch another look at some of the highlights of todays show.