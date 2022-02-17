We are joined by the Manager of Corporate Communications at T&TEC Ms. Annabelle Brasnell.
It's the second widespread power outage in as many months... here's a summary report of how you, our viewers and citizens have been affected.
Our Political Editor Juhel Browne sought an update from the Public Utilities Minister who said he was still awaiting a report from T&TEC on the cause of the outage....as he was also waiting on the start-up of a back-up system for the return of the electricity supply .
Tonight, the Energy Minister rules out natural gas supply issues as a cause.
et's now focus on arts and entertainment. It times gone past, during and at the end of every carnival season...there was always a comedy type event to look forward to. The impact of the pandemic has crippled the ability of many creatives to produce shows at regular intervals but for those who have a 'tabanca' for laughter...this segment maybe of interest. A Covid Carnival Comedy is happening this Saturday and Sunday at Queen's Hall, tickets are $200.
We are joined by Calypsonian Hamidullah Wahid , someone who has been peforming for quite sometime. He is a member of the Klassic Ruso Calypso tent and he is here to tell is about his latest song 'hole'
Last Friday 4th February 2022, the music video for 'A Better Tomorrow' premiered on YouTube. The soca song was written and composed by Mark Loquan. It features lead vocals from reigning Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons; backing vocals from Gerelle Forbes (who also served as writer/producer), and ground-breaking anime-style animation from GemGfx Animation Studios for the music video.
Mark Loquan's new composition is described as message Mark Loquan Composer/Arranger and Gerelle Forbes Producer and Presenter joins us.