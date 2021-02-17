We focused on the economy in this edition of the Morning Edition and some data coming out of the Ministry of Finance. In an update last week of the first four months of fiscal 2021, the Ministry said The official budget estimate of revenue for the period October 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021, was based on all available information at the end of September 2020 and was $13.823 billion. However the actual revenue collection was 12.020 billion, a shortfall of 1.803 billion or 13 percent. This shortfall in revenue occurred in a number of areas according to the statement.
We have this and other matters to discuss wit our guests - Dr. Roger Hosein- Economist Based at UWI, Kevin Ramnarine- Former Minister of Energy and Mariano Browne- Economist, Former Gov't Minister.
Let's focus on the significance of an event happening at 10 am today. It's the Caribbean Business Forum, a collaborative effort seeking a unified path forward for the region. A number of key speakers are scheduled and we are joined by some of them now,
Dr Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS, Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade & Industry, Jai Leladharsingh, Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers.
Since the onset of the Covid-19 Pandemic...Mental Health awareness became a major concern worldwide. The impact on the family, employees and students came into the forefront, with stakeholders advocating for support measures. The Office of the Prime Minister Gender and Child Affairs Unit, is supporting the students during this period with the creation of a mental health and wellness workbook. How can students access this book and was there anything in that lead to its creation?
We were joined by Bertrand Moses, Coordinator, Child Development, Office of the Prime Minister, Priyanka Lall, Child Rights Ambassador and UNICEF Youth Advocate for the Caribbean.