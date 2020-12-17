In this installment of Morning Edition, we were joined by Leonard Sylvester, an employee on an agricultural farm who frequents Canada for work and has been doing so for just about eighteen years. His latest contract began in July of this year and ended on November 14th. The arrangement according to Mr. Sylvester is between both countries and a contractor. He was he was scheduled to leave on November 18th but that never transpired.
In an update... last evening the Ministry of National Security in a media release said, both countries met on Tuesday to develop a collaborative framework for the repatriation of Trinidad and Tobago nationals employed on agricultural farms in Canada.
During the most commercial period of the year, it's important for consumers to know their rights. Joining us was Claudette Jordan-John Consumer Advocate, 11 for some tips and guidelines.
CARICOM Member States will now have the opportunity to engage in two initiatives within the sustainable energy. The CCREEE Project Preparation Facility and the CDF Credit Risk Abatement Facility project were launched last month, by the CARICOM Development Fund and the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency. The project aims to address financial barriers to and telling us who qualifies are Sapphire Vital, Project Development Associate and Charlin Bodley Project Development and Gender Expert.
"THE CULINARY HERITAGE OF TRINBAGO..OUR SEASONAL AND TRADITIONAL FOODS", a book written by Jassie Singh containing 383 recipes joined us to talk food.
In our artiste forum, we were joined by Dave 'pae3ot' Maikoo and talked about his latest release. He now resides in the United Kingdom and has a wide range in the entertainment which include parang, Soca, calypso and Extempo.