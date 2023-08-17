Morning Edition: 17th August 2023

With us this morning is Political Leader of the NTA Gary Griffith. The National Transition Alliance amassed some 15 thousand 997 votes in mondays local government election. This tally positions it at number 3 in all of the political parties that participated in the polls.
As we continue our discussion about the just concluded local government election we are now joined by the Political Leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party Phillip Alexander. Mr Alexander 5930 persons cast their ballots for your party as you digest what has happened how do you see this?
The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is about to have its wellness weekend. Live in studio with us now is Lue Ann Carrington of TTUTA's Committee on Gender Issues.
Shifting gears now, let's talk about Sheppy the Concert 2.0 with Arranger and Musician Darren Sheppard.
As the Republic Bank CPL started with a bang yesterday...quite literally as Defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs defeated Saint Lucia Kings by 11 runs in the opening game. Today we look back at the highlights and analyse its meaning, while we look ahead to todays matches.
As it was a valiant chase however Defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs held out in the end to beat the Saint Lucia Kings by 11 runs in the opening game of the Republic Bank CPL at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Wednesday night.
Led by a slaming 81 from Brandon King, the Tallawah's posted an intimidating 187 all out batting first.
The Kings who lost captain Faf Du Plussi in the 3rd over were lead by a Roston Chase half century but still fell 11 runs short at 176 for 9.
Saint Lucia Kings will look to rebound in tomorrow evening's match as they face off against Barbados Royals at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.
Thank you to all our guests and thank you for joining us...have a good day, bye for now.