This morning we are joined by Ermine De Bique -President, Contractors and General Workers Union and Emmanuel Phillip - Trustee, Contractors and General Workers Union to get an update on what has happened since the massive protest march in downtown P.O.S on Friday rejecting the 2% offers from the Chief Personnel Officer. Today will find out what if any response has been forthcoming, and if there is no positive feedback from the Government … will there really be a week-long shutdown? What happens next?
Let's return to our conversation with the, Contractors and General Workers Union but this time there seem to be an issue with the Works and Transport Minister.
According to the Union they have reached out to the Minister for an update on the company but he has ignored them. Today Union President Ermine De Bique says the Minister is acting unfairly and they want answers.
Let's now shift gears to agriculture as we chat with Political Analyst Derek Ramsamooj about CARICOM and agriculture, where we are at and where we are going.
K.I.N.D - Kid's In Need of Direction is hosting a workshop scheduled for Aug 15-18th for teachers, guidance counsellors and school workers to assist them in working better with children.
KIND recognises the importance of training educators in Mental Health First Aid at this time with the ultimate goal of explaining how the brain works on propelling behaviour. To tell us more is Mrs. Karina Jardine Scott, Chairperson of KIND and Dr. Astril Webb- a Trinidad born, US based Award winning Expert on Health and Wellness.
Welcome back are now going to discuss Parang in Arima. The event will be held this weekend, it is a US embassy funded health fair and Gospel concerts. To tell us more are Deputy Mayor Herman Noel and Councillor Linette Ramcharan.
This image taken at Maracas bay at night