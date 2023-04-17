In this Episode of Morning Edition, Joining us on set is Dr. Cheryl-Ann Boodram, Social Work Lecturer at the University of the West Indies.
One can only imagine what a family goes through during a home invasion or in some cases when a love ones life is taken away by a bullet. But can you image how the people living in the community feels when they hear the news?
It's now time for our Business Breakfast segment. We are now join via zoom with newly-elected President of the Sangre Grande Chamber of Commerce, Wayne Huggins. Today we will be discussing the state of the business industry in Sangre Grande and environs among other things.
Some children are heading out to school tomorrow, with a fresh look and free haircuts.
It was part of a collaboration between the Voice of Tunapuna, Vision on Mission, and Blackpool Sports Club.
Reporter Alicia Boucher and cameraman Brandon Benoit trimmed some highlights.
Joining us now via zoom is the President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants' Association Gregory Aboud. He is here to discuss how crime is affecting business in and around the city of Port-of-Spain
With the recent killing of a Chinese business man in San Juan, one has to ask themselves, is it safe to conduct business in T&T?
