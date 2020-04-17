Chairperson of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce Diane Hadad spoke to host Fazeer Mohammed about COVID-19 and its impact.
The Coronavirus 2019 is scheduled to be with us much longer than we would like. Sadly thousands have died and over two million infected. Dr. Visham Bhimull Primary Care Physician joined us to share tips to help keep us safe while we deal with this pandemic.
The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association held a general council meeting yesterday, April 16th. President Antonia De Freitas provided an update.
We have all that and more including Ato Boldon in the second hour on COVID-19 impact on sport and an Artiste's Forum featuring Gospel Artiste Nathanael. He's a writer, singer and Producer with his own studio Fisherman Project. Nathanael is a gospel Artiste mainly known for his hip hop style but has shown her versatility over the years with various releases. He joined us to discuss new music and a video 'Cover Dem Ears'.