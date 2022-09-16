This morning we are joined by Political Leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt Angus to get her perspective on the announcement by PDP Leader Watson Duke of his resignation as Dep. Chief Secretary.
This comes following a public dispute between Mr. Duke and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine over money paid or not paid to a Tobago group on a trip to New York. Today Dr. Tsoiafatt Angus will chat with us about how this situation affects Tobago and the fallout that can ensue.
Tobago-born student places in the top 20 for Guyana's NGSA Exams and Earns a place at Queen's College. Tobago-born Christa McClure scored 514 out of a maximum 523 marks to earn 17th place in Guyana's National Grade Six Assessment. Over 16,000 students wrote the exam, which determines secondary school placements.
Christa was born in Scarborough, Tobago and attended Aunt Catherine's Learning Centre and Scarborough RC School before migrating with her parents to Guyana. She joined the Stella Maris Primary School in 2018 as a Grade Three student. Her father, Cordell McClure, explained that her transition to Guyana was somewhat challenging.
The fundraising event for the restoration of the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Port of Spain, is happening tomorrow at the National Academy for the Performing Arts. Etienne Charles and Friends Jazz features Ray Holman , Leston Paul, Vaughnette Bigford and more. General seating costs $350 and VVIP seating costs $450.
We are joined on set by Etienne Charles accomplished musician and Selby Browne, Chairman of the Anglican Diocese Fundraising Committee.
What role has the arts played in shaping our society and preserving our history? It is the focus of this week's discussion as we continue to observe Patriotic History month in collaboration with NALIS.
To further commemorate this occasion, NALIS will host a musical play, written by Eintou Pearl Springer that re-enacts the events leading up to August 31, 1962. For the Love of Liberty takes place at the National Academy for the Performing Arts on September 27 at 10:00 am for school children and on September 28 at 7:30 pm for the general public with free admission.
We are joined by two personalities who are no strangers to the media, Attillah Springer is a writer, communications professional and cultural worker. She is also a Director at Idakeda Group.
Also with us is Two-Time Calypso Monarch Roderick 'Chuck' Gordon. The Laventille-born artiste is also a counselor, facilitator and Social worker at the Children's Court of Trinidad and Tobago.
We are now joined by Justin Phillip-Right Worshipful Senior Grand Warden of The Most High Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Boston Massachusetts, he will be speaking with us about their plans to expand the lodge to accommodate a women's chapter in T&T.
We are now joined by Dr. Jacob Hadeed Director PET/CT Scanning for Cancer to discuss Gynecological and Cervical Cancer Month.
