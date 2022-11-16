In this episode of Morning Edition, Political Analyst Derek Ramsamooj joins us to discuss the future of small island developing states in relations to COP 27.
Internationally, leaders are meeting for a second week at COP 27 to deal with the ever present challenge called Climate Change. The aim is to have
solid commitments by wealthy countries to assist countries that can't afford to mitigate the devastation climate change has already brought them.
Locally, we are seeing the impact of climate change especially during the rainy season.
We are continuing our focus on International Men's Week, leading up to International Men's Day on Saturday. We are joined by two guests , Former Chief Fire Officer Roosevelt Bruce and Acting Assistant Chief Earl Sampson, to tell us about the event A Walk For Our Sons.
It is on Saturday from 6 am and it begins at the Chaguanas Fire Station. It is a collaborative effort between Creating Positive Role Models and the Fire Service.
The Police Service Commission confirms that it has extended the period for the selection of the country's next Police Commissioner.
The United Nations World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is on Sunday and road safety NGO Arrive Alive, is hosting an event to commemorate the occasion. The event focuses on "Justice" and the need for investigation after a crash to find out if a crime was committed and to prevent recurrence, criminal prosecution where appropriate and civil compensation for those affected.
On Sunday, Arrive Alive will host a free Long-Distance Cycling Ride starting from key points throughout Trinidad and Tobago to the National Cycling Velodrome in Balmain, Couva.
Cyclists riding along the routes will be accompanied by outriders of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service both to and from the Cycling Centre. It begins at 7:30 am and President of Arrive Alive Sharon Inglefield joins us now.
Well as they say, laughter is good for the soul and in T&T...comedy is a apart of our culture. On Sunday Trinidad-born comedian Cindy-Ann Boisson is hosting the event Phew!. It's at the Central Bank Auditorium , tickets are $300. and part proceeds go to the St. Francois College alumni.
Cindy-Ann is now based in Florida and started her standup career on 2014, she joins us now on set.
Reigning Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons joins us now on set, she is hosting her "I am Lion" concert this Sunday at the Naparima Bowl Amphitheater, San Fernando.
It begins at 6 pm, tickets are $200 and it is part of the San Fernando City week's celebrations. Terri will blend her soca and calypso hits and her father...the iconic Super Blue is also expected to hit the stage.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with a sunset captured by Andrew Joseph.