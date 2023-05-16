In this episode of Morning Edition, an oil leak has forced the evacuation of approximately 20 people from 4 households near Massa-hood Junction in Fyzabad.
Yesterday the areas MP Dr. Lackram Bodoe met with Heritage Petroleum to discuss the problem, which occurred on Sunday night.
There are claims of several pregnant female wards at state children's homes. The allegation was made on Sunday by Princesstown MP Barry Padarath.
Today we are joined by Clinical Traumatologist and Former Head of the Children's Authority Hanif E Benjamin.
We are getting set now to discuss delve into our Tuesday TTPS segment and Sgt. Ancel Forde is here with us to discuss safety & security of the individual, the family and business.
The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has received final judgment in the sum of US$131 million US dollars in the civil matter arising out of the Piarco Airport corruption scandal.
The announcement was made by Former Attorney General and Minister of Local Government Faris Al Rawi on Monday. We open the lines now to get your views. Call us 623-1711 ext. 1995.
Africa Film Trinidad and Tobago is an annual film festival that showcases the very best of contemporary and classic films from the African continent and its diaspora.
Joining us now to tell us more are Asha Lovelace, Festival Director, and Shinelle Ambris Curator of Afrovibe Art Exhibition.
