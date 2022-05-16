In this Morning Edition, we speak with Acting Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar who has been aggressively trying to clean up corruption in the service with the help of law-abiding prison officers who have been coming forward with information on their crooked colleagues as they fight the ongoing criminality and free flow of contraband within the prisons' walls.
Report says the new Commissioner has already confiscating millions of dollars in cell phones, marijuana, cigarettes, phone chargers, sim cards, razor blades and other paraphernalia some of which are being smuggled into the prisons officers under.The estimated value of the items seized to date is over $2.5 million. There have also been reports of inmates' extorting relatives of other inmates which Mr Ramoutar is investigating.
In this segment, we are chat with Janicia Rogers, the Chief Labour Relations Officer for the Amalgamated Workers Union to hear more about the unions discussions with Minister Brian Manning on extending the retirement age from 60 to 65. We will discuss how the talks have been going, what stumbling blocks they have faced and what the union wants to see done.
Further on, we are speak with the Chief Executive Officer of UNIPET Dexter Riley about the energy sector and renewable energy. The Company's plans going forward, challenges and what the supply and margins are like given the current economic climate.
In this Morning Edition, we are joined by Albert Marshall, Project Manager and Kimlin Harrilal the Communications Liaison of Colour Splash. The Colour Splash Committee will be hosting its 7 th Bi-Annual Secondary Schools Antibullying Conference on 18th May 2022 virtually. This will ensure that students who need the information can still access it.
The Colour Splash Team consists of career professionals who work in various fields (health, energy, education) and undertake activities that are transformational, sustainable and will improve the quality of life in the community.
At just 12 years of age, Isaiah has already been playing golf for over 7 years, starting at the tender age of 5 years old. His passion and love for the sport of golf partnered with his attitude and temperament make him one of Trinidad and Tobago's elite junior athletes. Being the Champion in his age group (Boys 11-13) at the Republic Bank TT Junior Open in April 2022.
He has won many competitions from 2015 to date, with most wins in the top 3 positions. Isaiah has been selected by the TTGA to represent Trinidad & Tobago in the R&A Junior (Under 16) Open is Scotland July 11- 13, 2022. To tell us more we have Isaiah Rowley- Golfer and Keith Morren an Executive member and Former President of the Chaguaramas Golfing Association.
In International News, Finland looks set to apply for NATO membership after the prime minister and president said it must happen "without delay".
It is a dramatic reversal by a country that has long relied on its own military strength to remain neutral but prepared.
But Finland shares a 1,300-kilometre-long border with Russia and, since the war in Ukraine began, Finnish support for joining NATO has gone from about 25 percent to approximately 76 percent. More from Al Jazeera.