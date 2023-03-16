16 attorneys from the DPP's office are now calling for an apology from Attorney General Reginald Armor. This after the AG claimed the DPP's office was underperforming.
Yesterday, the DPP and the Attorney General met to discuss a lack of staff at the DPP's office and other matters. To give his perspective on this and other issues is Criminologist and Former Head of the Police Service Commission Prof. Ramesh Deosaran.
The Institute of Surveyors of Trinidad and Tobago (ISTT) is hosting a Land Policy Conference on Administration for Sustainable Development' on March 22 and 23. Joining us live in studio are Dr. Charisse Griffith-Charles.
Senior Lecturer, and Deputy Dean Undergraduate Student Affairs, Department of Geomatics Engineering and Land Management, UWI and Mr. Colvin Blaize Trinidad and Tobago Land Surveyor, Attorney-at-Law, and Chief Executive Officer, C.E. Blaize & Co.
The Environmental, Social, Governance Committee will be hosting a 1-day workshop. This workshop is an all-day intensive seminar that provides context on the "what", "why" and the "how" of ESG. To tell us more is representative Rudolph Hanamji.