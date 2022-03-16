Prime Minister Rowley is asking the question: When did he deny that he gave information to the Police Service Commission, by communicating with its Chairman.
In a post on his Facebook page, Dr. Rowley said what he denied was being in ANY meeting with the Chairman and the President.
And, he denied having any conversation or giving instructions to anyone about any merit list etc.
The prime minister is responding to attorney Larry Lalla, asking:
QUOTE -- Where does it say that I have not provided pertinent information to the Chairman of the Commission?
Well, you are free to have your speculations but feel no shame for me. The only thing that comforts me is that you are not my lawyer.
Clearly in your world, facts and logic don't matter, what matters is any foolish cause you choose to associate with. -- UNQUOTE.
Let's get another legal perspective on the matter and a former Police Service Commission member , Attorney Martin George joins us.
University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus Principal Professor Brian Copeland, says UWI has suffered continuous budget cuts to the tune of about 100 million dollars over the past 6 years and now, there are plans to review the tuition fees which have remained the same for more than two decades.
According to Professor Copeland, consideration would be given to students in vulnerable groups...and UWI is also seeking to aggressively expand support in this regard. Kobe Sandy the President, UWI Student Guild gives more details on this.
Dr. Minto Bain and her team in T&T offer the full range of fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby.
We're continuing our focus on male infertility. In our last show we got quite a few questions about the factors that sperm quality, and this week Dr Minto Bain is going to tell us what men can do to take care of their sperm and take control of their fertility health. Dr Catherine Minto-Bain Medical Director and Fertility Doctor at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre.
Rebecca Murphy, president of the NGO Actively Caring Through Sharing which is headquartered in Morvant, are offering a Computer Literacy program as well as Homework Center services for a three month initiative. Registration closes tomorrow Thursday 17th March, 2022.
Toastmasters International has a very active presence in T&T with several clubs. Today we are joined by two representatives of the club
Dynamic Speakers and they operate under the logo "Where Leaders are Made." To tell us a bit about their history and plans for 2022, we are joined by
Garth Thomas Ordinary Member and Past President and Treldon Layne VP Public Relations.