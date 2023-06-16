In this episode of Morning Edition, two members of JTUM joined us to discuss how Trade Unions are unhappy with the state of industrial relations and Labour Day activities.
The Assistant General Secretary Trevor Johnson and President of the Contractors and General Workers Union Ermaine DeBique Meade.
Economist Dr. Vaalmikki Arjoon joins us now to take a look at the economic landscape in Trinidad and Tobago.
Residents in Penal/Debe remain under water. Many are frustrated and in dire need of help.
To tell us more are Councillor for Debe South Khemraj Seecharan and impacted resident Suvi Gangaram.
It's the Father's weekend and today the President of the Father's Association Rhondall Feeles is here to tell us about some of the issues and struggles facing fathers, support for fathers and HOW to support them. He will also share his father's day tips and advice.
Live on set to tell us more are Richard Purcell - General Manager, CCN TV6, Keenan Martinez- Head, Information Services, Group Technology CCN TV6 and Catherine Lutchman- IT Associate (Digital) CCN TV6.
The venues and fixtures for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have been confirmed with the tournament taking place from 16 August to 24 September in Saint Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.
The tournament gets underway in Saint Lucia with six matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket ground between 16 August and 20 August with home side the Saint Lucia Kings appearing in four of those fixtures.
From there the tournament moves on the St Kitts & Nevis with six matches at Warner Park between 23 August and 27 August with four games for the home team, the Patriots.
The next leg of the tournament will take place in Barbados with the CPL returning to the country for the first time since 2019. With six matches scheduled for the iconic Kensington Oval, and four home games for the Barbados Royals, there will be lots of excitement about the tournament's return. The matches will take place in Barbados from 30 August to 3 September.
From 5 September to 10 September the tournament will be in Trinidad & Tobago. There will be four home games for the Trinbago Knight Riders and six matches in total.
Three games will take place in Barbados before the competition moves to this country which will host four games on September 5th, 6th and 9th, before the final on September 10th.
The three teams taking part are the Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders.
The teams will be announced at the end of June with the squads made up of nine senior West Indies players, two emerging West Indies players and four overseas players.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us. Have a safe evening and a Happy Father's day !