Morning Edition: 16th June, 2021

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE FULLY VACCINATED?
The public vaccination drive resumes today across several sites in both Trinidad and Tobago. The Ministry of health has also partnered with the private sector to boost its vaccination efforts against the Covid-19 virus. Over one hundred and sixty-seven thousand have received their first dose and over eighteen thousand their second dose. For those of us who fall into the latter, at point are we considered to be fully vaccinated?
Dr. Osafo Fraser - County Medical Officer of Health for St George East joined us via Zoom to explain and also, give some tips for those of us who maybe be living with Covid-19 positive person or even provide care for them.
NEW CURFEW HOURS FOR THIS SAT. & SUN
The latest update to the Emergency Powers Regulations states come this weekend, June 19th & 20th, new curfew regulations will govern. The curfew times are: 10:02 am on Saturday until 5 am on Sunday and then from 10:02 am on Sunday to 5 am on Monday.
The weekend Friday curfew remains in effect from 7 pm- 5 am. We were joined by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds via Zoom, good morning minister.
VACCINATIONS AND THE WORKPLACE
The question of mass vaccination drives and partnerships with the private sector, has one again stirred up conversations about workers' rights. Can Employers make vaccination mandatory? Is a topic that continues to be discussed. To share his perspective on the matter, we were joined by Ramkumar Narinesingh Managing Director- RN SYZYGY Employment Relations Ltd.
CAN COVID 19 ALTERNATIVE TREATMENTS BE EFFECTIVE
At the moment, vaccination is deemed to be the greatest weapon against the virus. However, there is a growing movement even within some in the medical profession that vaccination is not the only solution. To share a perspective on how things are where he is in. We were joined by Dr. Paul Alexander, an assistant professor of health-research methods at the Hamilton university. He is a Health Research Methodologist and Clinical Epidemiologist in Canada
THE ROLE OF DIGITAL TRRANSFORMATION
The digital and technological sector has been in heavy demand since the onset of the pandemic. 800-Tech Outsourced Technology Partners is a company based in Arima and seeks to assist Small and Medium Enterprise in achieving their objectives. Nadia Byer-Thomas, Director of Business Operations at 800-TECH told us how business has been since the start of Covid-19.
THE IMPACT OF COVID 19 ON OUR SOCIO ECONOMIC SECTOR
We are keeping the focus on the pandemic but this time, on an economic front. The Co-operative Credit Union League is hosting part two of a webinar series that began on Tuesday. It's on tomorrow and is entitled The Impact of Covid-19 On Our Socio Economic Sectors and it gets going from 1 PM. Dianne Joseph Chief Operating Officer, Co-operative Credit Union League of Trinidad and Tobago and also the organization's president Mr. Joseph Remy told us how we can participate.