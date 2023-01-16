In this episode of Morning Edition, our guest is business woman, Diane Hadad who is on set to discuss the state of Governance in Tobago and the politics on the island.
She no stranger to the show and is very forthright in her comments. Businesswoman Ms. Diane Hadad is the head of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce and is here to talk abut a number of matters.
Ms. Hadad, let's begin with the state of governance in Tobago and the politics on the island.
Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says Tobago will be transitioning away from two carnivals to solely focus on the October Tobago carnival. This is in response to the demands of the Tobago Bandleaders Association, who is requesting a larger allocation for the staging of Trinidad and Tobago's carnival.
Ms. Diane Hadad Head of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce is still with us, Ms. Hadad what's your take on this?
On Friday the Oilfields Workers Trade Union delivered a letter to TTEC Chairman Rodney Thomas calling the utility company's proposed rate increase unfair and burdensome.
This is in response to the ongoing consultations hosted by the Regulated Industries Commission, on a proposed increase in electricity rates.
The union says T&TEC has a number of fundamental issues to address ang joining us via zoom to share more are OWTU representatives; 2nd Vice President Reesa Ramlogan-Jodha and Executive Trustee Johnathan Bowen.
Agriculture is the focus of today's Business Breakfast and ,we are joined by a couple of guests from the Ministry of Agriculture to tell us more about their giant African snail sensitization drive.
Dr. Simone Titus, Deputy PS , Ministry of Agriculture and Riyadh Mohammed, Agriculture Consultant, GAS Task Force thank you for being with us.
We are now chatting with the President of the Pharmacy Board, Pharmacist and Attorney at Law Andrew Rahaman, to get a bit of insight on the Board's perspective of the situation.
The Health Minister has said he will have the expired licenses extended until this problem can be addressed and many stakeholders have spoken out about the situation.
Mr. Rahaman good morning and thanks for joining us, what is the situation from the pharmacy board side of things.
The first installment of Stripped: A Teddyson John Experience aims to celebrate unfiltered talent by amazing vocalists in the Soca Industry.
It's happening on February 8th at NAPA hosted by St. Lucian singer, songwriter and percussionist Teddyson John. He joins us on set to tell us more and will also give us two performances.